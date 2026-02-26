Lukashenko Congratulates President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db1d5acc-fd5e-45c3-b433-837cc32df143/conversions/9bf88488-c099-4ec6-a8f4-98c120b43478-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db1d5acc-fd5e-45c3-b433-837cc32df143/conversions/9bf88488-c099-4ec6-a8f4-98c120b43478-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db1d5acc-fd5e-45c3-b433-837cc32df143/conversions/9bf88488-c099-4ec6-a8f4-98c120b43478-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db1d5acc-fd5e-45c3-b433-837cc32df143/conversions/9bf88488-c099-4ec6-a8f4-98c120b43478-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Dominican Republic President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona on Independence Day, BelTA reported, citing the head of state's press service.

"I'm availing of this opportunity to confirm Belarus's interest in intensifying interstate dialogue, strengthening contacts in various fields, and expanding bilateral cooperation with the Dominican Republic," the congratulatory message reads. "We have significant potential for establishing and developing mutually beneficial relations in industry, pharmaceuticals, science, and technology."

The head of state is confident that through joint efforts, Belarus and the Dominican Republic will be able to ensure a political, trade, and economic partnership for the benefit of both nations.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona good health and new achievements in service to the state, and peace and harmony to every Dominican.