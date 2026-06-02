NATO to Stage Scaled-Back Drills in the Baltic Sea

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The annual NATO BALTOPS naval exercise in the Baltic Sea will be scaled down to exactly half the size compared to the 2025 exercise.

According to Reuters, the maneuvers, which began this week, will involve approximately 6,000 service members and around 20 ships from 15 alliance member states. This is approximately half the size of the 2025 exercise.