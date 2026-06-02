The Ukrainian Foreign Minister accused Poland of "spinning the flywheel of hatred" amid the conflict over Zelensky's designation of a special unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as Heroes of the UPA. The current conflict "does not benefit either Ukrainians or Poles," he wrote on his social media page.

In Poland, more and more officials are expressing outrage over Kyiv's glorification of war criminals. For example, the mayors of Chelm and Przemyśl asked residents whether the "Savior City" titles they received from Ukraine should be returned to them in protest. They argue that such awards are only meaningful when they are based on honesty, truth, and mutual respect between peoples. Zelensky, however, denies this decision to designate one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units as Heroes of the UPA.