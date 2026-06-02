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Minsk to Host Belarusian-Omani Business Forum
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On June 3, the Belarusian-Omani Business Forum will be held in Minsk. Organized by the National Export Promotion Center of Belarus and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 30 Omani companies will participate in the event.
The forum will be a key platform for discussing prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The event will focus on developing cooperation in food security and agriculture, mechanical engineering, information and communications technology, banking, tourism, and other areas.