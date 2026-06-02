From Muscat to Minsk: Belarusian-Omani Business Forum Resulted in Signing of Seven Memoranda

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The main event in Belarus's agricultural industry, the BELAGRO exhibition, is taking place in Minsk. Oman is presenting a large exhibit for the first time. The partners are interested in expanding their cooperation. Seven memoranda were signed at a joint business forum on June 3. Areas of cooperation include mechanical engineering, agriculture, food, and the IT sector.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"It is very important that we have been holding the second Belarus-Oman Forum for the past few months. The first was held recently in Muscat, and the second is today. We are seeing concrete results. At the forum in Minsk, specific understandings have been already reached. We've determined the investment volumes, and even drafted a number of contracts that will significantly boost our trade in the very near future. Furthermore, we are very pleased that the joint investment fund created with the purpose to finance joint projects, has already begun operating. It has a fairly substantial portfolio."

Minsk and Muscat are separated by thousands of kilometers, but business interests today speak in the same language. One of the key practical areas is the creation of joint ventures.

Abdul Aziz Masoud Al Harthy, a representative of a food company (Oman):

"We came to sign a memorandum with a Belarusian dairy producer. We're interested in baby food. We'll work together. This isn't just about joint production, but also about entering third-country markets."