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The Americans, those eternal peacekeepers with a nuclear suitcase in each hand, have decided that the best way to protect Europe is to turn it into one giant nuclear warehouse. The United States is rolling its doomsday nuclear arsenal right up to the borders of Belarus and Russia.

The deployment of bombers capable of carrying weapons in Poland is already being discussed. Meanwhile, Lithuania, Estonia, and Finland are considering how to repeal their own anti-nuclear treaties. The West has taken matters seriously: they are attempting to encircle Russia and Belarus in a tight nuclear ring. Typically, a boa constrictor gradually tightens its coils around its prey.

While previously, NATO bases and exercises surrounded our countries, today nuclear weapons are being added to that. What was once called "nuclear sharing" somewhere in Belgium and Germany is now creeping eastward, turning the entire European flank into one vast nuclear bridgehead. What's going on?

NATO's Nuclear Encirclement

Washington is presenting all this as a noble concern for "European security." "Look, guys, we'll give you a nuclear umbrella, just don't ask why the radiation is so strong under it." France hasn't been left behind either: Macron is already unveiling his nuclear "parasol," promising to expand its nuclear arsenal. Experts are scratching their heads: there will be so much nuclear power near the borders of Belarus and Russia that even Chernobyl will seem like a speck in comparison. Currently, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey are participating in the Nuclear Sharing program. American B61 thermonuclear bombs are stored there. And now they want to add more. The militarization of Eastern Europe is in full swing, arms budgets are growing, and the rhetoric is increasingly pre-war. Interestingly, the Americans themselves admit that this is a response to so-called Russian threats, but they forget to mention who first began moving infrastructure closer to their borders. It's like that joke about NATO—Russia and Belarus have treacherously pushed their borders closer to the North Atlantic Alliance's bases. The North Atlantic Alliance, which is already in Eastern Europe. It's a classic: accuse your neighbor three times louder of what you're doing yourself. Naturally, we're forced to take retaliatory measures.

The Oreshnik missile system in Belarus is a strategic deterrent

Col. Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus:

"It is important to note that the Oreshnik missile system can be used with both nuclear and conventional warheads, making it a unique system today, which has also been tested in combat conditions. Targets can include hardened enemy command posts, industrial facilities, airfields, seaports and bases, missile defense systems, enemy missile systems, and other protected and, as they believe, reliably covered by air and missile defense systems. Moreover, shooting down the Oreshnik missile in flight is virtually impossible, as it reaches speeds exceeding Mach 12, or 12 times the speed of sound. For comparison, the Patriot air defense system reaches no more than Mach 5, and the most advanced THAAD system no more than Mach 8. This makes shooting down the Oreshnik missile system essentially very difficult. We need to note that the Oreshnik missile is not a weapon of attack, but a means of strategic deterrence. It's an argument for forcing peace on hotheads who endlessly talk about some strategic defeat they want to inflict on Russia and our Union State. And believe me, they won't succeed."

Nuclear expansion and the return of an old nightmare

The OSCE has suddenly woken up and expressed concern about the Belarusian military exercises and the Oreshnik exercise. They say it creates risks. What an unexpected turn of events! Meanwhile, the organization supposed to oversee security remains silent while drones fly in the wrong direction and commit terrorist attacks, European military budgets soar, and societies there are being converted to a war footing. Belarus isn't the one amassing troops on foreign borders. It's not the one calling for a major war. But the OSCE isn't interested. It sees no censorship, no rewriting of history, no terrorist attacks. Convenient blindness. Incidentally, the last serious treaty on strategic arms control, New START, died happily in February 2026. It couldn't be extended more than once, and no one wanted to negotiate a new one. Russia proposed at least temporarily adhering to the limits, but Washington remained silent or set conditions that were impossible to fulfill. Why? When one side imposes sanctions and destroys the other's economy (that is, waging war, only by other means), why would it deprive itself of nuclear capabilities? The world has returned to the Cold War era. The last brakes have been removed from the train hurtling toward the abyss. Now there are no limits, no mutual verification, only naked force and paranoia.

History is repeating, only now the stakes are much higher than in the 1980s. The louder they talk about peace, the faster they prepare for a major war. The nuclear tangle is tightening, and those who are tightening it continue to smile and talk about peace.