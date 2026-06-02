Ambassador: Kazakhstan's exports to and imports from Belarus growing

This season, 575 companies are represented at the Belarusian Agro-Industrial Week. Guests began arriving at the Minsk International Exhibition Center early in the morning of June 3. Delegations from around the world are coming here to see the large-scale exhibition, which has broken all records this year. Incidentally, more than 570 exhibitors from 12 countries are represented here.

As part of the Belarusian Agro-Industrial Week, the BELAGRO-2026 venue is hosting the "Belarus-Kazakhstan: Cooperation and Prospects" forum, where our promising partners—research enterprises and leading agricultural leaders—discuss prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The first Belarusian-Kazakh Agricultural Forum was held in Astana in 2025. This served as a launching point for specific sectoral cooperation.

The countries earned over 90 million rubles from multilateral contracts, which enabled the development of cooperation.

Kazakhstan is one of Belarus's top three trading partners, including as an importer of our equipment. Cooperation is developing in various areas, from advanced scientific technologies to the exchange of experience in agricultural machinery production.

Timur Zhaksylykov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus:

"In recent years, we have seen very good dynamics in trade and economic cooperation. In particular, last year we saw a more than 22% increase in trade turnover. Both Kazakh exports to Belarus and imports from Belarus are growing. Agricultural products also play a very important role in our trade. This applies to crop and livestock products, as well as agricultural machinery."

Seven memorandums are planned to be signed at the Belarusian-Omani Business Forum.

Oleg Shlykov, Deputy Director of Sales at a research and development company:

"Our company has been operating in the Republic of Kazakhstan for over a year. We actively maintain relations with our representative in Kazakhstan, ZubrAgro. And we've already achieved some success. We collaborate with several leading agricultural enterprises in the Republic of Kazakhstan in the dairy industry."