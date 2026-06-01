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In response to attack on Starobelsk, Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's defense industry
In response to Kyiv's attack on a college in Starobelsk, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against Ukrainian defense industry facilities. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to TASS.
"On the night of June 2, in response to Kyiv's terrorist attack in Starobelsk in the LPR, as well as other terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons, including hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and attack UAVs, targeting defense industry enterprises, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and military airfields," the military department said in a statement.
It clarified that Russian troops struck 10 military enterprises in Kyiv as a result of precision strikes. Three territorial recruitment centers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also hit in Kyiv.
On the night of May 22, the dormitory and academic building of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College in the LPR were struck by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Eighty-six children were inside at the time of the attack. According to authorities, 65 civilians were injured, 21 of whom died. Among the 44 wounded were 42 students and two college staff members. The Russian Foreign Ministry later stated that the Ukrainian attack on the college in Starobelsk had "filled the cup of patience," prompting the Russian Armed Forces to launch systematic strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities, as well as decision-making centers in Kyiv.