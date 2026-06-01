In response to attack on Starobelsk, Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's defense industry

In response to Kyiv's attack on a college in Starobelsk, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against Ukrainian defense industry facilities. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to TASS.

"On the night of June 2, in response to Kyiv's terrorist attack in Starobelsk in the LPR, as well as other terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons, including hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and attack UAVs, targeting defense industry enterprises, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and military airfields," the military department said in a statement.

It clarified that Russian troops struck 10 military enterprises in Kyiv as a result of precision strikes. Three territorial recruitment centers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also hit in Kyiv.