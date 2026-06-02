Lukashenko Congratulates Cuban Statesman Raúl Castro Ruz on His 95th Birthday

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Cuban statesman Raúl Castro Ruz on his 95th birthday, BelTA reports.

"You are an example of incredible resilience, dedication to ideals, and inexhaustible vitality. Your extensive experience as a statesman and your personal contribution to the development of the independent and steadfast Republic of Cuba are difficult to overestimate," the congratulatory message reads.

The President noted that Belarus and Cuba have long enjoyed warm, open, and truly fraternal relations. "This is undoubtedly partly due to you," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The head of state expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to thrive in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. "I want to confirm that Cuba can always count on the support of the Republic of Belarus," the President noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Raúl Castro Ruz good health, high spirits, and continued success.