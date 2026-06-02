St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to Bring Together Participants from 130 Countries

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Participants from 130 countries, including Belarus, will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which starts on June 3.

The main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future," More than 150 sessions will be held across various thematic areas. Saudi Arabia will be the forum's guest country in 2026.

The Belarusian Ambassador to Russia is scheduled to meet with governors of the neighboring country and participate in a roundtable discussion entitled "Union State: Time to Be First."