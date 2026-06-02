Belarus Hopes to Soonest Signing of Сountry Сooperation Program for 2026-2030 with FAO

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The parties discussed in detail the prospects for bilateral cooperation and expressed hope for the prompt signing of a country-specific cooperation program for the next five years.

Particular attention was paid to the destructive impact of Western sanctions on Belarusian potash fertilizer exports.