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Belarus Hopes to Soonest Signing of Сountry Сooperation Program for 2026-2030 with FAO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The parties discussed in detail the prospects for bilateral cooperation and expressed hope for the prompt signing of a country-specific cooperation program for the next five years.
Particular attention was paid to the destructive impact of Western sanctions on Belarusian potash fertilizer exports.
The Foreign Minister briefed the FAO Director-General on Minsk's programs to strengthen the agricultural potential of Asian and African countries, proposing to utilize Belarusian technological expertise in joint UN projects. Qu Dongyu, in turn, praised Belarus's contribution to global food security.