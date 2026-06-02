Belarus and Tyumen Region Discuss New Areas of Cooperation

New areas of cooperation are being discussed at a working group meeting in Minsk with a delegation from the Tyumen Region.

The signing of important documents is on the agenda at the Ministry of Energy.

Belarus has been systematically building relations with Russian regions for many years. Economic ties have been established with virtually every Russian region, including the Tyumen Region. Belarus is among the region's leading partners.

The region, located in Western Siberia, is distinguished by its rich deposits of black gold. This region produces 65% of Russia's oil and 85% of its natural gas.

Belarus could be of assistance to this Russian region with its technology. In fact, in 2025, the republic was offered the opportunity to work with the oil and gas cluster located in the Tyumen Region. It includes 200 companies.

Vladimir Cheimetov, Deputy Governor of the Tyumen Region, Russia:

"Within the established subgroup, leaders have been identified, a roadmap and action plan have been prepared and approved. And within this plan, the proposals developed by this subgroup will be incorporated into protocol decisions today. I am confident that the professionals speak the same language. We just need to formalize this in the appropriate document, and, of course, cooperation will continue."

Denis Moroz, Minister of Energy of Belarus:

"The oil and gas sector currently forms the basis of our trade turnover. It's important to understand that the Tyumen Region is the main supplier of fuel and energy resources to the Republic of Belarus. Overall, trade turnover in this area exceeds $2 billion per year. The Ministry of Energy and the Tyumen Region administration are constantly working to identify and expand new areas of cooperation. The most promising areas in this area are mechanical engineering, the supply of automotive equipment to the Tyumen market, and cooperation in agriculture and the supply of agricultural products. We see great potential in developing cooperation in scientific research, both in general industrial areas and in agriculture."

Belarus and the Tyumen Region have already signed a roadmap for scientific and technological cooperation through 2028. Equipment is currently being supplied and experience is being exchanged, but we are not stopping there.