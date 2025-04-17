Lukashenko Congratulates President of Zimbabwe and Its People on 45th Anniversary of Independence

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus extended heartfelt congratulations to President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and the fraternal people of that nation on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of their independence. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Demonstrating unwavering courage and patriotism in their selfless struggle against colonial rule, the people of Zimbabwe have secured their freedom and ushered in a new era in the history of their nation, which today stands as one of the most progressive countries in Africa. In the Republic of Belarus, you, as a direct participant in the national liberation movement, are recognized as a devoted patriot who cares deeply for the well-being of your citizens. Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Zimbabwe is steadily advancing its economy, purposefully raising the standard and quality of life for its people, effectively addressing issues of regional security and global order, and actively expanding its foreign relations," the congratulatory message states.

The head of state noted that Minsk and Harare engage in effective cooperation and support each other at the political level, strengthen humanitarian ties, and implement a range of joint projects.