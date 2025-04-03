Lukashenko congratulates Fico on 80th anniversary of Bratislava's liberation from Nazis

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on behalf of the Belarusian people and for himself has congratulated Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on a significant date - the 80th anniversary of Bratislava's liberation from Nazi occupation, the press service of Belarusian leader informs.

The head of state noted that this significant event in common history symbolizes the courage and dedication of soldiers and officers who fought not only for the independence of their Motherland, but also for the liberation of all of Europe from the Brown Plague.

"We highly appreciate that the Slovak Republic preserves the memory of those who died in the hard-fought battles for peace and freedom, as well as the memory of the glorious feat of the Soviet and Slovak peoples," the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed confidence that respect for historical truth will remain a solid foundation for continuing friendship between Minsk and Bratislava.