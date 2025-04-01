Lukashenko Congratulates Putin on Day of Unity of Peoples of Belarus and Russia

The Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State and President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has congratulated the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The integration project of our countries has facilitated the acquisition of invaluable experience in various areas of state-building, uncovered the tremendous creative potential of the Belarusian and Russian economies, and formed tools that allow us to address a wide range of complex tasks together," the congratulatory message states.

The President noted that consistent efforts to ensure security, establish equal rights for citizens, and gradually enhance trade, economic, and investment cooperation have become a reliable shield for the Union State against external threats.

"I am confident that the intensive nature of our political dialogue, along with close intergovernmental and interagency cooperation, will continue to promote the effective implementation of the documents adopted by the Supreme State Council in the interests of Belarusians and Russians," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.