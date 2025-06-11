Lukashenko Congratulates Putin on Russia Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dfddf475-eb13-41b2-8826-3c6b9cb1c3d2/conversions/2e878cad-ec03-4ede-b5c4-ee9967417b8e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dfddf475-eb13-41b2-8826-3c6b9cb1c3d2/conversions/2e878cad-ec03-4ede-b5c4-ee9967417b8e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dfddf475-eb13-41b2-8826-3c6b9cb1c3d2/conversions/2e878cad-ec03-4ede-b5c4-ee9967417b8e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dfddf475-eb13-41b2-8826-3c6b9cb1c3d2/conversions/2e878cad-ec03-4ede-b5c4-ee9967417b8e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reports.

"The Russian Federation is a state with a huge territory, unique natural resources and inexhaustible human potential. Its centuries-old history is full of great achievements and victories, which the Russian people can be justifiably proud of," reads the message of congratulations. - In the international arena, your country stands firmly on guard of national interests, is a leader of the movement for the establishment of a new non-discriminatory world order and respect for state sovereignty. Russian people, both now and always, are united in their endeavor to make the Motherland even stronger, independent and prosperous."

Belarus attaches the utmost importance to the development of relations of alliance and strategic partnership with Russia, which are based on spiritual closeness and common historical destinies, strong traditions of fraternal friendship and good neighborliness of the peoples of the two countries, said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko has wished Vladimir Putin good health and success in his higher importance state activity, and all people of Russia - peace and prosperity.