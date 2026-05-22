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Lukashenko congratulates staff of L.N. Gumilev Eurasian National University on its 30th anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the staff of L.N. Gumilev Eurasian National University on the 30th anniversary of the institution's founding, BELTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
"Your university is rightfully one of the leading educational and scientific centers of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Thanks to close academic cooperation, joint projects and initiatives are being implemented, a new generation of specialists is being trained, and humanitarian ties are expanding," the message reads. "All this contributes to the further development of a unified scientific and educational space between Belarus and Kazakhstan and the strengthening of cooperation between our countries."
The head of state wished the university staff good health, inexhaustible energy, and success in achieving their goals and plans.