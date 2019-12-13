Lukashenko declares he is doing everything so that Belarusians would not have to take up arms

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said at the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Presidential Security Service that he was doing everything so that Belarusians would not have to take up arms, BelTA reports.

“The time is difficult. I'm doing everything so that we didn't have to take up arms to shoot. Only for training purposes. But if it is difficult, you should know that we will go ahead. All of us will go ahead, including the President. That's the way we live our lives. But let's do everything to prevent this from happening,” said the Belarusian leader.