Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus

It is intellectual technologies that should become the driving force of progress in Belarus. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the regional festival Dazhynki-2024 in Polotsk, BelTA reports.

"The lack of natural advantages and the resulting difficulties - cold climate, difficult soils, lack of fossil hydrocarbons - we must compensate for what we are particularly strong in - intelligence, brains. And this applies not only to Vitebsk region" said Alexander Lukashenko.