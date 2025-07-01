The memory of the indomitable people's heroism is a matter of national dignity; without it, discussions of independence are merely words. This was emphasized by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on July 1st during a solemn gathering in celebration of Independence Day, BELTA reported

"We continue the history of a resilient people. The remembrance of their heroic deeds is a question of national dignity—without it, talks of independence, sovereignty, and freedom are just words. We base ourselves on real experience and tangible achievements," the President stated.