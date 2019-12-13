Lukashenko declares that Russia has always been and will always be more than a neighboring state for

3.42 RUB
Lukashenko said that Russia has always been and will be more than a neighboring state for Belarus
Russia has always been and will be more than a neighboring state for Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in his response at the ceremony of presenting the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle by Russian President Vladimir Putin, BELTA reported.
“I thank you for this high award. I consider it as recognition of the merits of the entire Belarusian people, consistently strengthening the unity with brotherly Russia. For our country Russia has always been and will always be more than a neighboring state,” said Alexander Lukashenko.
