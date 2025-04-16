3.66 BYN
Lukashenko defines main task facing Union State
The Union State of Belarus and Russia is facing an ambitious task to build a unified system of interaction and relations even closer than in a unitary state, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Deputy State Secretary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Sergei Glazyev in Minsk on 17 April, BelTA learned.
According to the Belarusian leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin also wants the countries to "have the closest relations." I think this formula "one Fatherland - two states" is a realizable idea today," said Alexander Lukashenko. - We have the Fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok, I have been emphasizing this since those times.
"It just so happens that we have two states. We will build relations. I often say: we are smart enough to build a unified system of interaction, to build our relations even closer than in a unitary state. Maybe it is too ambitious, but nevertheless, we must accomplish this task. Otherwise (you see what is happening around us) otherwise we wouldn't exist," the President emphasized.