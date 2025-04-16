Lukashenko defines main task facing Union State

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bf36e97-2e25-4f60-a694-d7226943a5e9/conversions/4033c354-3ff1-4c68-b5d8-3b91d1877134-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bf36e97-2e25-4f60-a694-d7226943a5e9/conversions/4033c354-3ff1-4c68-b5d8-3b91d1877134-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bf36e97-2e25-4f60-a694-d7226943a5e9/conversions/4033c354-3ff1-4c68-b5d8-3b91d1877134-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0bf36e97-2e25-4f60-a694-d7226943a5e9/conversions/4033c354-3ff1-4c68-b5d8-3b91d1877134-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Union State of Belarus and Russia is facing an ambitious task to build a unified system of interaction and relations even closer than in a unitary state, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Deputy State Secretary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Sergei Glazyev in Minsk on 17 April, BelTA learned.

According to the Belarusian leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin also wants the countries to "have the closest relations." I think this formula "one Fatherland - two states" is a realizable idea today," said Alexander Lukashenko. - We have the Fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok, I have been emphasizing this since those times.