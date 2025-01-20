Lukashenko during his visit to MAZ: Preservation of our industrial giants was my main task

Weather in Belarus
Brest2°
Gomel0°
Vitebsk0°
Mogilev0°
Grodno1°
Minsk1°
Minsk
1°
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that it is necessary to develop engineering production in the country. This was stated by the head of state on January 21 during a meeting with the labor collective of Minsk Automobile Plant and other enterprises of the holding, BelTA informs.
“Preservation of our giants was my main task. Frankly speaking, when I see a MAZ car, our bus, trolleybus, it's pride. I'm happy that we have preserved our country as anengineering country,” said Alexander Lukashenko.