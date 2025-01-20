RU
Lukashenko during his visit to MAZ: Preservation of our industrial giants was my main task

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that it is necessary to develop engineering production in the country. This was stated by the head of state on January 21 during a meeting with the labor collective of Minsk Automobile Plant and other enterprises of the holding, BelTA informs.

“Preservation of our giants was my main task. Frankly speaking, when I see a MAZ car, our bus, trolleybus, it's pride. I'm happy that we have preserved our country as anengineering country,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

