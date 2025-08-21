Belarus will continue developing its own missile production. On August 21, at the Palace of Independence, discussions took place regarding further steps in this sector. The President’s main focus was to act as efficiently as possible, making the best use of available financial resources. Possessing our own missiles in today’s realities is not an act of aggression or an attempt to flaunt weapons, but a necessary measure. The global and regional situation obliges us to reinforce our defense. Rocket forces are one of the most vital components of the Armed Forces—they must meet the demands of the times. Over recent years, Belarus has practically built its own school of missile engineering from scratch, and today this industry is actively developing—a crucial step to avoid being vulnerable.

The Level of Militarization Worldwide is Growing

Global military expenditures are rising rapidly. Last year set yet another record. There is no need to look across the Atlantic for examples; our Western neighbors are continuously increasing their militarization. Poland and the Baltic states are expanding their armies and defense budgets at the expense of social programs. Their territories have become main testing grounds for almost nonstop NATO exercises. Belarus has never intended to enter into an arms race. However, the well-known truth—"If you want peace, prepare for war"—has become more relevant than ever.

Alexander Lukashenko on the Future of Missile Development

During the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko directed participants to have a serious discussion about the future development of missile engineering in Belarus. "This meeting is dedicated to an important issue—the modernization and development of missile manufacturing in Belarus," he clarified.

The Head of State shared that he plans to discuss this matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin: "I will consult with the President of Russia on how we will act jointly and whether Russia will be interested in our proposals and further steps regarding the modernization and creation of missile production within our union."

He also noted that Belarus's experience in this complex industry remains relatively limited, which has been developed in part with Russian support.

The Threat Level and Western Military Spending

Lukashenko pointed to the rising threat levels and the significant increase in military expenditures by Western neighbors. This situation forces Belarus to pay constant close attention to its defense, including within the framework of the Union State.

The position of the Commander-in-Chief has long been known: keep the powder dry and equip the Belarusian army with the most modern weapons. The strategic goal in defense is clear: "If something happens," deliver unacceptable damage to the adversary. The ongoing modernization of the Armed Forces involves many areas, taking into account the experience of modern conflicts.

In June 2025, the Belarusian leader approved a series of measures aimed at further developing unmanned aerial systems, which are increasingly dominating the battlefield.

"Today's meeting is dedicated to questions of modernization and development of missile engineering in Belarus. Like unmanned aircraft, this industry is still relatively young for our military-industrial complex—it was created practically from scratch. We have achieved some success, but some things still do not work out," Lukashenko said. "Just like in other sectors of the economy, we are acting as efficiently as possible, based on our available financial resources. That is our primary principle."

He stressed that during the meeting, it is necessary to determine the future direction of this industry, considering the forms and methods of conducting warfare in modern conditions.

"This is especially important in connection with my upcoming visit to the People's Republic of China and a meeting with President Xi Jinping. Why? Because we started or continued missile development very closely linked with the Chinese military-industrial complex, and now we have ongoing contacts," Lukashenko explained.

Strengthening Defense through Missile Development

Thanks to the President’s initiative, which simply stated: "We need our own missile," Belarus has, over the past five years, practically created and developed a missile engineering school. Previously, this was not a focus, but the current geopolitical situation has made it necessary to think about increasing the country’s defenses. Small arms, armored vehicles, and air defense systems are all needed, but missile troops remain a serious deterrent and one of the most important elements of the Armed Forces—they must meet the demands of contemporary threats.

Volfovich: Considering Equipping "Polonese" with Nuclear Warheads

Alexander Volfovich pointed out that the missile complex "Polonese" was created jointly with China and later successfully modernized domestically in Belarus. "Today, it is one of the most modern complexes. The missile range was 200 km; today, it is about 300 km. This is high-precision weaponry. Naturally, all weapons require upgrades and modifications. The issue is now being raised about equipping these missiles with nuclear warheads and integrating "Oreshnik" technology—possibly into joint missile projects. How to coordinate with Russian partners to refine and develop this direction, creating modern missiles," he said.

He emphasized that this does not threaten anyone: "We see how our Western neighbors and Americans are creating similar complexes with ranges of 600 km or more. We need to keep pace and move forward in this field."

Steps in Modernizing Missile Production

A detailed report on what has been accomplished will be presented to the President, most likely in a classified format. The specifics are a state secret. However, the general outline makes it clear: Belarus has the capacity to respond. Successful projects include the development of the first domestic missile for the Buk-M2 complex, surpassing the characteristics of prototypes developed during the Soviet era. This system has gone into serial production and has attracted significant interest. The "Sapphire" grenade launcher system has also been completed—an example of Belarusian design that combines light weight with enormous power.

Building a Missile Engineering School

Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus, remarked, "We invested a lot of work into creating a missile engineering school. We continued training specialists, including in Russia," he said. "Today, many of them are working at domestic enterprises. The development of Belarus’s missile school will continue."

The discussion also covered future prospects for missile production and new projects that could be of interest for implementation in Belarus. "The Head of State has tasked us to further investigate these issues jointly with our Armed Forces and Russian partners and to submit final proposals," Pantus added.

Modernizing Defense and Developing Missile Industry According to Contemporary Standards