Lukashenko: Eight Decades of Peace Passed, Yet We Are Tested for Strength Almost Daily

Eight decades of peace have passed, but Belarus is tested for strength almost daily. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during the state awards ceremony, which took place on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, writes BELTA.

"Eight decades of peace have passed, yet we are tested for strength almost daily. And people in uniform are constantly on combat duty," the head of state noted. "Among those awarded orders and medals, as always, are many representatives of our security block."