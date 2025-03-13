Lukashenko Emphasizes Need for Second Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus confirmed the intention to construct a second nuclear power plant in the country. He made this announcement on March 14 during his speech to the Federation Council as part of his official visit to Russia.

In discussing the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of innovation and science, the President noted that initial joint programs were aimed at supporting individual enterprises and industries, such as the "Union Television" and "Union Engine" initiatives.

"Currently, the programs of the Union State are focused on creating and developing new advanced areas of science and technology," the President remarked.

In the realm of space exploration, eight programs have been implemented with the participation of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. In March 2024, a crew including the first Belarusian woman cosmonaut was delivered to orbit. A Russian-Belarusian spacecraft has been developed and is operational as part of the satellite constellation for earth remote sensing. Efforts are underway to create a new satellite with ultra-high resolution capabilities of up to 35 centimeters.

"The construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant has become the most high-tech and largest project in the history of Belarusian-Russian relations," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko. He pointed out that Belarusian nuclear specialists had earned a strong reputation both within the Soviet Union and beyond, and it was essential not to lose this intellectual base altogether.