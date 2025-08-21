Lukashenko: Europe Should Join Process of Resolving Conflict in Ukraine, Not to Hinder

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0513ede-5cf1-4edf-8fa8-76617d97f854/conversions/1d6d5908-ca0b-4cd4-af99-082e203e86c8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0513ede-5cf1-4edf-8fa8-76617d97f854/conversions/1d6d5908-ca0b-4cd4-af99-082e203e86c8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0513ede-5cf1-4edf-8fa8-76617d97f854/conversions/1d6d5908-ca0b-4cd4-af99-082e203e86c8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d0513ede-5cf1-4edf-8fa8-76617d97f854/conversions/1d6d5908-ca0b-4cd4-af99-082e203e86c8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe should get involved in the process of settling the Ukrainian conflict, rather than adding the fuel to the fire. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko while answering journalists' questions on August 22, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko is confident that if serious agreements are reached on the Ukrainian conflict, Europe will not be able to prevent it. "They need to somehow get involved in this process and play their role," the Belarusian leader believes.