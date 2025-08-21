3.70 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.47 BYN
Lukashenko: Europe Should Join Process of Resolving Conflict in Ukraine, Not to Hinder
Europe should get involved in the process of settling the Ukrainian conflict, rather than adding the fuel to the fire. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko while answering journalists' questions on August 22, BelTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko is confident that if serious agreements are reached on the Ukrainian conflict, Europe will not be able to prevent it. "They need to somehow get involved in this process and play their role," the Belarusian leader believes.
Much also depends on Donald Trump's decisions, Alexander Lukashenko added. If agreements between Russia and Ukraine are reached with the participation of the United States, Europe will have two options: "They (the Europeans - Ed.) will be forced to either swallow the pill or fall in line."