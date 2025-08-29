Today, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) not only ensures regional security but also serves as a platform for social and scientific interaction.

For Belarus, it presents an additional opportunity to find new markets and ensure stable economic development.

SCO —Key Element of Regional Security

Vyacheslav Danilovich, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"The SCO summit is highly significant, both in terms of shaping a multipolar world order based on principles of justice and mutual respect. Naturally, for the Republic of Belarus, the SCO is one of the key elements of security because cooperation with the member states of this organization allows us to defend our interests and sovereignty, and to ensure the necessary economic growth. From this perspective, it is undoubtedly very important that Belarus is a full member of the SCO."

Belarus to Expand Economic Ties within SCO

Aleksei Zubets, Director of the Center for Social Economy Research, Doctor of Economic Sciences (Russia):