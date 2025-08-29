3.69 BYN
Security and Socio-Economic Relations - Experts on Role of SCO for Belarus
Today, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) not only ensures regional security but also serves as a platform for social and scientific interaction.
For Belarus, it presents an additional opportunity to find new markets and ensure stable economic development.
SCO —Key Element of Regional Security
Vyacheslav Danilovich, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"The SCO summit is highly significant, both in terms of shaping a multipolar world order based on principles of justice and mutual respect. Naturally, for the Republic of Belarus, the SCO is one of the key elements of security because cooperation with the member states of this organization allows us to defend our interests and sovereignty, and to ensure the necessary economic growth. From this perspective, it is undoubtedly very important that Belarus is a full member of the SCO."
Belarus to Expand Economic Ties within SCO
Aleksei Zubets, Director of the Center for Social Economy Research, Doctor of Economic Sciences (Russia):
"Initially, this organization was established as a security body, but over time, cooperation within the SCO has become multifaceted. It is regional cooperation aimed at achieving comprehensive and balanced socio-economic development, and supporting rights and freedoms. Member states share a unified position when resolving international issues, among others. For Belarus, the main goal within the SCO is to sustain economic growth through expanding ties with other member countries. Today, the organization is growing; besides the original members, it now includes countries like India, Pakistan, and others with enormous markets, with whom Belarus could benefit from engaging and establishing diverse social and economic contacts."