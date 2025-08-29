Increasing Pressure on Russia: EU Foreign and Defense Ministers to Convene in Copenhagen

In a bid to intensify sanctions against Russia and bolster support for Ukraine, the European Union's foreign and defense ministers are set to gather for an informal two-day summit in Copenhagen.

The discussions will focus on "security guarantees" for Kyiv in the aftermath of the conflict—considering options such as increased arms production within Ukraine and the deployment of additional troops to the region.

The European Commission is expected to unveil the 19th package of sanctions, which Ursula von der Leyen, its president, has pledged to adopt by September. Special guests at the meeting will include NATO’s Secretary General and the head of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.