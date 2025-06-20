Lukashenko expresses condolences over the death of Valentina Talyzina

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the family and friends of People's Artist of the RSFSR Valentina Talyzina, BelTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.

"An actress of exceptional talent has passed away. The artistic images she created captivated numerous admirers with their sincerity and depth of feelings. Valentina Illarionovna's work on the theater stage and in cinema wrote bright pages in the history of Soviet and Russian Art. The cherished memory of her will always live in our hearts," the condolences read.