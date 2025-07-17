Lukashenko Expresses Condolences to Iraq over Tragedy in Al-Kut

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in connection with a fire in the city of Al-Kut, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"At this hard time on behalf of the Belarusian nation and myself, I would like to express my support and solidarity as well as wishes for strength and courage to the families of those who died and a speedy recovery to all those affected by this tragedy,” the message of condolence reads.