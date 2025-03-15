Lukashenko expresses condolences to people of North Macedonia over numerous victims of fire

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has expressed his condolences to the people of the Republic of North Macedonia in light of the tragic loss of life caused by a fire in the city of Kočani, as reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“With great sorrow and pain, we received the news of the horrific fire at the nightclub in the North Macedonian city of Kočani, which has led to numerous human casualties. In this difficult hour for North Macedonia, on behalf of the Belarusian people and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. I also offer sincere support to all those affected by this tragedy and wish a swift recovery to the injured,” reads the message of condolence.