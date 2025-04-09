Lukashenko Expresses Condolences to President of Dominicana Following Club Roof Collapse Tragedy

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus extended his condolences to the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, in light of the numerous human casualties resulting from the roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The Republic of Belarus received the tragic news of the many human losses from the roof collapse at the nightclub in Santo Domingo with deep sorrow," stated the message of condolence.