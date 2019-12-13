Lukashenko greets Director of Russian FIS Sergei Naryshkin on 70th birthday

TASS

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, on his 70th birthday, BELTA reports.

“Over the years you have proved yourself a competent and competent leader, a professional in his work, possessing profound knowledge and able to achieve the set goals. While serving in many responsible positions, you have faithfully served your Motherland and earned high respect as an authoritative and principled statesman,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed confidence that in the current difficult times Sergei Naryshkin's experience, energy and talent of a modern leader will be a guarantee of effective work to strengthen Belarusian-Russian relations through special services and will serve to further develop the allied and strategic partnership between the two brotherly states.