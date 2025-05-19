Lukashenko Greets Zhirovichi Monastery on 555th Anniversary of the Icon of the Mother of God

Heartfelt Congratulations of Alexander Lukashenko on the 555th Anniversary of the Zhirovichi Icon of the Mother of God and the 505th Anniversary of the Monastery's Foundation

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his warmest congratulations to his compatriots on the 555th anniversary of the miraculous Zhirovichi Icon of the Mother of God and the 505th anniversary of the founding of the Holy Assumption Zhirovichi Stauropegic Male Monastery.

"For over half a millennium, prayers for the prosperity of our native land have resonated within these walls, while the healing power of the miraculous icon draws pilgrims from around the world. Millions find hope by touching the sacred relic and experience spiritual enrichment through their visits to this holy place," the congratulatory message states.

Thanks to the dedicated attention of the state, the professionalism of the builders, and the efforts of the monastery’s clergy, the monastery has been transformed and rightly stands as a center of Belarusian Orthodoxy, the President noted.

"I am confident that this sacred site will continue to unite Christians for many more years, fostering interfaith harmony and societal concord," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state wished everyone good health, boundless faith, and success in their endeavors for the prosperity of beloved Belarus.

