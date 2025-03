Half the world yearns for Belarusian "dictatorship"—a dictatorship of real deeds and people's interests. This statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on March 25 during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, according to BELTA.

"Half the world dreams of our 'dictatorship'—a dictatorship of real deeds and the interests of our people," the head of state asserted. "And we have no problems with freedom of speech. Our democracy exceeds that of those who call themselves its standard."