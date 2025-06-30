Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking on behalf of his compatriots and himself, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Canada on their national holiday — Canada Day, as reported by the Belarusian presidential press service.

"Over the years, Belarusians and Canadians have cherished their traditions and history, their cultural and spiritual heritage, always striving to preserve their national identity and the right to independent development," the message reads.

The Head of State expressed hope that a moment will soon arrive when both nations will once again embark on the path of rapprochement and full-fledged cooperation, rooted in their shared interests.