Lukashenko: I Can Say with Certainty That the Americans Have No Plan for the Conflict in Ukraine
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus stated in the Kremlin that the United States has no plan regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
"I can say with absolute certainty that the Americans have no plan for the conflict in Ukraine. Absolutely none. What they are doing is that they are probing the situation: what do these people want? What do those people want? We will discuss this today. Vladimir Vladimirovich (President of Russia Vladimir Putin) will tell me," said the head of state.