Lukashenko: I Couldn’t Care Less Whether the West Recognizes the Elections

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that he "couldn’t care less" whether the West recognizes the elections in Belarus. The head of state made this statement to journalists after participating in the presidential elections, as BELTA reported.
"Whether you recognize these elections or not is a matter of taste. I couldn’t care less. What matters to me is that Belarusians recognize these elections," said Alexander Lukashenko.