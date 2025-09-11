Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes the country's openness amid border closure policies by some nations, stating that Belarus welcomes foreigners.

During a conversation with residents of Minsk, President Alexander Lukashenko highlighted that, contrary to the border restrictions implemented by several countries, Belarus is actively demonstrating openness to foreigners. BELTA reports his remarks.

"You should perceive foreigners positively. We have introduced visa-free entry for everyone. While many countries are closing their borders to us, we say to them: 'Come, visit!'"

He added, "The burden on law enforcement and security agencies is manageable, but that’s their job, and they are paid for it. And these visitors are not poor people—they bring money here."