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Lukashenko: Impossible to implement defense tasks without equipping troops with modern weaponry
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At a meeting on state armament programs and defense procurement, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that ensuring the country's defense without equipping the army with modern weaponry is impossible, BelTA reports.
"Without equipping the troops with modern weaponry, it is impossible to meet worldwide challenges and potential threats. We must have weapons we can use and handle. We should acquire and develop the weapons we do need," Alexander Lukashenko stated.