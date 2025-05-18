On May 19, at the Palace of Independence, Belarus hosted international negotiations spanning two key directions: cooperation with Russian regions and engagement with Oman.

Regarding the Middle East—where Belarus is steadily strengthening its position—the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, met with the Crown Prince of the Sultanate, His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said. Their discussion centered on joint plans and developing contacts. The recent leaders' summit in Muscat at the end of 2024 marked a new milestone in bilateral relations. This time, Belarus and Oman established a joint Cooperation and Investment Committee, with an intergovernmental agreement signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The President’s working week begins with international meetings—an extension of ongoing efforts along the so-called "far arc." Beyond Asia and Africa, Minsk is deepening its ties with Gulf countries, including Oman.

The visiting Crown Prince of the Sultanate oversees culture, youth, and sports in his country, but his responsibilities are not limited to these areas. Recognizing the region’s importance, Alexander Lukashenko has been cultivating a trusting dialogue with the Arab world for the past 15 years.

Lukashenko stated:

"Following my visit to your beautiful country, we have become not just partners, but friends. We exchanged many proposals that could serve as a basis for further cooperation. We are very interested in your country—not only as an alternative for advancing our interests in the region, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, but also through your country with Africa. Belarus is especially interested in utilizing Oman’s port infrastructure to develop trade routes with other nations, including Africa. I believe you have already seen that we can work together on these projects."

The December visit of the Belarusian President to Oman marked a true reset in relations. Negotiations proceeded on a positive note. The Sultan's proposal to establish a Belarusian goods hub along the Gulf coast is timely, alongside plans for joint production facilities there—work that is currently underway. Such a strategic hub, close to Africa and India, would significantly benefit Belarus by enhancing logistics and trade.

Oman also exports a broad range of goods—from transportation to food products—and is interested in digital services and IT solutions. Belarus’s technological capabilities are highly attractive to Oman.

Lukashenko emphasized:

"Belarus has much to offer Oman. We are very interested in many areas—recreation for our people, agriculture, supply of products, and most importantly, your ports, which could serve as gateways for our regional activities. I fondly remember my meeting with the Sultan of Oman in Muscat. He is a very honorable and kind person. We are eager to welcome him to Belarus at a time convenient for him. Please extend my warmest regards and tell him I look forward to seeing him in Minsk."

Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said responded:

"Thank you for your hospitality, and please accept my greetings on behalf of my father. Since your visit, our relations have made significant progress. We began with tourism and hospitality sectors. We are pleased to have opened a direct flight from Minsk to Salalah, Oman’s southern city, which has allowed many Belarusians to visit Oman. We have also initiated several mutually beneficial projects. I am confident these initiatives will significantly boost trade turnover and investment cooperation between us."

Minsk and Muscat aim not just for trade but for long-term partnership, focusing on investment. To this end, they established a Cooperation and Investment Committee, with signatures from Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of the Omani Investment Authority, who also serve as co-chairs.

Al Murshidi highlighted:

"We want to focus on complementary areas—such as investments in food security, industry utilizing natural resources like forestry, and tourism. Oman is a popular winter destination for Belarusians and can serve as a transit hub for routes to the East. Besides food security, we’re exploring pharmaceuticals and other projects that will bring our countries closer together."