Lukashenko invites Narendra Modi to visit Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Belarus. The Belarusian leader made this announcement during a meeting with Indian Ambassador Ashok Kumar, BELTA reports.
"We would be glad to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Belarus. We are always ready to receive him and look forward to seeing him in Belarus. As do all the Belarusian people. I am confident that Belarusians would like to see a very experienced, competent, and influential person here," the head of state said.
Alexander Lukashenko also noted that he personally has developed a very good and warm relationship with Narendra Modi. "We are constantly in contact with him at international venues, as was recently the case in China at SCO meetings," the President said.