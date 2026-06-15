Lukashenko: Israel needs to get its head together and think about its future

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko answered a question from correspondent Melinda Karen Nucifora about whether America could influence Israel to stop its aggression against Iran

"Absolutely," he said. "And some recent facts support this. Take the open conflict between Trump and Netanyahu in the media, where Trump, in his characteristic manner, rebuked Netanyahu for continuing to attack Lebanon. But this was one of Iran's conditions—not to attack Lebanon during an attempt to reach an agreement. But Israel, in its characteristic manner (it's allowed to do anything, you see), began to strike southern Lebanon, and not only the south. As a result, innocent people are dying. And when Trump rebuked Netanyahu, something worked in that regard. Israel was finally restrained. This demonstrated Israel's complete dependence on the United States of America."

"Donald Trump said that if he doesn't listen to him, Israel will be left alone. This is what Israel fears most, because Israel is located relatively close to Iran. And Iran has every opportunity to attack Israel. And if the Israelis don't have American missiles, then this so-called golden all-weather dome will be breached, and the Jews on their land will get what they don't want and what they don't expect," the Belarusian leader warned. "Therefore, the recent events in relations between the US and Israel indicate that Israel is completely dependent on the US. This is self-evident."

According to him, Israel doesn't have the colossal resources, like, say, Russia has in the conflict with Ukraine, to fight Iran. "Moreover, Israel is surrounded by the Muslim world. The Muslim world today is diverse. They can't agree; they lack this unity. But who knows? I always say that war is unpredictable. "It could take events in a direction that's difficult to predict in peacetime," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

"Therefore, Israel needs to be more careful and cautious here," the Belarusian President warned. "They've already earned such a high reputation in the international community that they can't get any higher by bombing the Gaza Strip. Many have even looked at history. How could there be a Holocaust, as the Israelis talked about, when they killed so many people, especially women and children? Many children died in Gaza. Everything there was wiped off the face of the earth. They're planning to build some kind of resort on the bones of people. This is utter nonsense.