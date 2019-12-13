Lukashenko: Let's hope that Kursk Region will be liberated by late December

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expects the liberation of Russia's Kursk region by the end of December and progress in peace talks. He said this in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, BELTA reports.

In the interview, the head of state repeated his previously voiced thesis that the situation around possible peace talks has now changed. If earlier it was said that peace in Ukraine was possible with the consent of the United States and Europe - the collective West, now they want peace more than r Zelensky himself. "He's completely stubborn," Alexander Lukashenko said.

On the other hand, the West cannot influence Zelensky by simply not giving him another portion of money and weapons, because this is tantamount to losing face.

That is why the West does not follow this path, but they see what is happening on the ground, where Russia is confidently, little by little, step by step, but advancing on the front. In the same Kursk Rregion, it is advancing. They see and appreciate all this. And they appreciate it at its true value, not like Volodya Zelensky. They understand that Ukraine may collapse, and the collapse of Ukraine is the collapse of the entire collective West, because they got involved in this war. And now we need to somehow make peace. But Volodya Zelensky is stubborn. Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainians' "Kursk adventure" had seriously changed the situation. "Russian attitude has changed, we will talk differently, in a different place and on different issues. But I am pleased that the Russians and Vladimir Putin are taking such a constructive position. The Ukrainians should take this position into account," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "Let's hope that the Kursk Region will be liberated by the end of December. And there will be some progress in terms of negotiations. We are ready to act in this direction."

Speaking about his recent closed negotiations with representatives of the West, the President noted that they already realize that the war is the fault of both sides. "Right now, right at the negotiations, they told me that yes, we agree. Both sides need to take the blame here including Ukraine, and not just Russia. This is what the West is saying. This is already some progress," he noted.