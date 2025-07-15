Lukashenko Meets Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, reports BELTA. The dialogue lasted nearly three hours, during which the leaders covered a broad spectrum of topics. Their encounter took place in an informal setting — Alexander Lukashenko invited his Indonesian colleague to his home.

“It is a great honor for me to be received in your house,” said President Prabowo.

“Mr. President, after restoring this house (which was a military residence), only President Putin had been here before you — very long ago, even before its restoration. Then, Xi Jinping and his family visited it as well. So, three such great persons have been guests here with you,” Lukashenko remarked.

“I am pleased to welcome you here and am ready to discuss all questions that may be on our agenda,” added the Belarusian leader.

In response, Prabowo Subianto said: “Once again, thank you very much, esteemed Mr. President, for welcoming me into your home. It is a great honor for me. I very much hope you will find an opportunity to visit my home in Indonesia soon.”