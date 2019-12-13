Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas

"Over the years of independence, your country has certainly achieved significant success in all areas of state building. Modern Turkey is confidently moving along the path of progress and modernization, playing an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world," the congratulations read.

The head of state noted: "Minsk and Ankara are connected by many interesting projects in a wide variety of areas: from trade and investment to the humanitarian sphere. Every year, the number of Belarusians visiting your sunny country for tourism purposes increases. Thanks to developed transport communications and the abolition of the visa regime, Turkish citizens also have excellent opportunities to feel the distinctive features of the Belarusian character - hospitality and sincerity." "I recall with great pleasure our meaningful meeting in Astana in July of this year. I am ready to continue bilateral contacts and will gratefully accept your invitation to visit Turkey on an official visit," the President emphasized.