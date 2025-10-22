Lukashenko greets UN Secretary-General António Guterres on 80th anniversary of Organization

President Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself personally, congratulated António Guterres on the milestone anniversary of the United Nations, as reported by BELTA citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

"Our country participated in the drafting of the UN Charter and proudly became one of the founding member states of this organization, for which no alternative exists today. Therefore, Belarusians feel a deep responsibility to preserve its strength and influence," emphasized the Head of State. "Having repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness in collective responses to humanitarian emergencies and in supporting the development of nations worldwide, the UN remains the most essential platform for negotiations and finding optimal solutions to overcome global challenges and threats."

"The upcoming jubilee reminds us of the importance of continuing this historic mission, established in 1945 through victory in the Second World War, and of further supporting the Organization in strengthening international peace and security. Belarus values the efforts of the UN and your personal contributions to conflict prevention and the preservation of universal human values that underpin the UN Charter. I want to assure you that in this challenging work, you can always count on Belarusian support," the President assured.