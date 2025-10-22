President Lukashenko confident that Horizont Holding will remain a flagship in its industry

President Lukashenko congratulated the team and veterans of the Horizont Holding on the company's 85th anniversary, as reported by BELTA citing the presidential press service.

"In these years, you have undertaken an impressive journey from a modest radio factory to one of the largest television manufacturers in Europe," the congratulatory message states. "The skilled engineers of Horizont Holding keep abreast of electronic trends and modern technologies. The most advanced solutions are actively integrated into the process of updating our product range. A key role in this is played by our own research and development center."

The head of state expressed gratitude to the veterans who laid the important industrial traditions. He also highlighted the enterprise's social initiatives, notably the educational centers for children and youth established under its auspices, which foster the development of a new generation of talented specialists.

"I am convinced that Horizont Holding will continue to be a leader in its field," emphasized the Belarusian leader.