Tokyo Intends to Sign Peace Treaty with Moscow
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Japan is prepared to engage in dialogue with Russia. New Prime Minister Sanae Takayuki has expressed the intention to sign a peace treaty despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In his inaugural policy speech, Takayuki outlined a course towards resolving the territorial dispute with Russia and achieving a peace agreement.
Since the end of World War II, Japan and Russia have not signed a formal peace treaty, with disagreements over the Kuril Islands remaining a core obstacle. Nevertheless, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the country remains committed to a diplomatic solution.