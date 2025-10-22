Watch onlineTV Programm
Tokyo Intends to Sign Peace Treaty with Moscow

Japan is prepared to engage in dialogue with Russia. New Prime Minister Sanae Takayuki has expressed the intention to sign a peace treaty despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In his inaugural policy speech, Takayuki outlined a course towards resolving the territorial dispute with Russia and achieving a peace agreement.

Since the end of World War II, Japan and Russia have not signed a formal peace treaty, with disagreements over the Kuril Islands remaining a core obstacle. Nevertheless, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the country remains committed to a diplomatic solution.

